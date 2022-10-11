NFL World Reacts To The Brett Favre Unhappy News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brett Favre is blaming the media for his alleged role in the Mississippi welfare scandal.

Favre is accused of using money earmarked for poor Mississippi residents to help fund a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter competed.

He is denying these allegations.

"I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.

"No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me. I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.

"State agencies provided the funds to Nancy New’s charity, the Mississippi Community Education Center, which then gave the funds to the University, all with the full knowledge and approval of other State agencies, including the State-wide Institute for Higher Learning, the Governor’s office and the Attorney General’s office.

"I was told that the legal work to ensure that these funds could be accepted by the university was done by State attorneys and State employees."

Lengthy statement of denial aside, it doesn't seem like too many fans are buying what Favre is selling here.

Favre may be claiming innocence, but his text messages, which were released last month, indicate otherwise.

But then again, it's easier to just blame the media instead of keeping quiet.