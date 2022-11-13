NFL World Reacts To The Brian Daboll Sideline Video

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Giants were poised to start the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans by attempting a short fourth-down conversion.

Guard James Anderson then got called for a false start, prompting Brian Daboll to take his offense off the field. The head coach was not happy with his offensive lineman.

CBS Sports captured a furious Daboll shouting at Anderson. Fans, perhaps embolden by the team's 6-2 start under the first-year head coach, appreciated Daboll holding his player accountable.

However, the penalty by no means forced Daboll to punt. He probably still should have gone for 4th-and-five at the 40 rather than changing 20 yards of field position when Jamie Gillan's punt went for a touchback.

Anderson's five-yard penalty took a far easier decision off the table, but fans can also be disappointed in Daboll's conservative call.

Daboll opted to play it safe behind a defense that has stifled Davis Mills to just 16 passing yards at MetLife Stadium. The Giants, who have already punted four times, are approaching halftime with a 7-3 lead over the Texans behind 75 rushing yards from Saquon Barkley.