NFL World Reacts To The Brian Daboll Sideline Video
The New York Giants were poised to start the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans by attempting a short fourth-down conversion.
Guard James Anderson then got called for a false start, prompting Brian Daboll to take his offense off the field. The head coach was not happy with his offensive lineman.
CBS Sports captured a furious Daboll shouting at Anderson. Fans, perhaps embolden by the team's 6-2 start under the first-year head coach, appreciated Daboll holding his player accountable.
However, the penalty by no means forced Daboll to punt. He probably still should have gone for 4th-and-five at the 40 rather than changing 20 yards of field position when Jamie Gillan's punt went for a touchback.
Anderson's five-yard penalty took a far easier decision off the table, but fans can also be disappointed in Daboll's conservative call.
Daboll opted to play it safe behind a defense that has stifled Davis Mills to just 16 passing yards at MetLife Stadium. The Giants, who have already punted four times, are approaching halftime with a 7-3 lead over the Texans behind 75 rushing yards from Saquon Barkley.