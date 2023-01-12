NFL World Reacts To The Brian Flores Announcement

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brian Flores will interview for a prominent NFL position Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns confirmed on Twitter that they're interviewing the former Miami Dolphins head coach for their defensive coordinator role. Flores is the second candidate to interview for the job after ex-Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz.

Browns fans are excited about Flores possibly leading a defense that struggled during the 2022 season. In fact, they want the team to offer him the position on the spot.

Cleveland fired Joe Woods, Kevin Stefanski's defensive coordinator for three seasons, after completing a 7-10 season. Although they improved down the stretch, the Browns allowed 26.9 points per game through a 3-7 start.

Expectations were much higher for a unit that ranked fifth in total defense in 2021.

The Dolphins improved to 15th in yards allowed but fired Flores despite going 9-8 in 2021. He spent the season as a senior defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who nearly made the playoffs despite only scoring 18.1 points per game.

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams (Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos) alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Flores has "a real good shot" at landing Cleveland's job.