NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Rumored 'Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos reportedly have a leading choice for their next head coach.

Colin Cowherd said the team and quarterback know who they want to replace Nathaniel Hackett

"I have been told, the Broncos have made a decision. They want Sean Payton," Cowherd said Tuesday on The Herd. "Russell Wilson has told the Broncos owners he wants Sean Payton."

Cowherd claimed an agreement "would be done today" if Payton told the organization he's on board. However, it's not necessarily the most attractive job after the Broncos scored the NFL's fewest points during a 5-12 season.

Fans commented on the report, which is notable since Payton is a frequent guest on Cowherd's show.

"I'm not believing anyone until something actually happens," a Broncos fan said.

"Fingers crossed," another fan commented.

"That's what Denver needs to do, give up more 1st round picks to try and fix Russell Wilson," a fan said sarcastically. "They're going to have a bad team with no draft equity."

"Colin continuing to negotiate for Payton in public," another fan speculated.

"Unfortunately, Sean Payton doesn't want Russell Wilson," a fan concluded based on Cowherd criticizing the quarterback as being unrelatable because he has his own chiropractor.

Cowherd said he'd pass on the position if he was Payton, even if the Broncos offered to make him the NFL's highest-paid head coach with a $25 million annual salary.

According to The Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan, Payton's second interview with the Broncos has been delayed after meeting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Duncan believes this increases the chances of the former New Orleans Saints head coach staying with FOX as a studio analyst.

KOA's Benjamin Albright said the lack of a scheduled in-person interview indicates the team's "focus is elsewhere at this time."