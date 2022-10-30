NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Win On Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos returned to the win column with a 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Entering London's Wembley Stadium with a 2-5 record, the Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak behind 252 passing yards from a returning Russell Wilson. Down three with 3:12 remaining, Wilson led the offense on an 80-yard drive culminating in a two-yard rushing touchdown from Latavius Murray.

K'Waun Williams sealed the victory with an interception on the first play of Jacksonville's ensuing possession.

While not everyone got to watch the win on ESPN+, plenty of viewers responded with a sigh of relief on Denver's behalf.

All Seahawks writer Corbin K. Smith called the late comeback "vintage Russ." SB Nation's Mile High Report praised an "excellent team win."

"It looked like the same old story at times, then it looked like a different story finally," Mile High's Twitter account said. "The Broncos can build on this..."

Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla praised Wilson and Co. for closing out a game with big plays. DenverFan.com's Cecil Lammey called it "a step in the right direction."

Meanwhile, Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus wondered how the victory will affect Denver's plans before Tuesday's trade deadline.

However, the Broncos could still enter their bye week last in the AFC West if the Las Vegas Raiders defeat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And it's hard to get too excited about 21 points representing an offensive outburst for a team that began Week 8 last in scoring.

But a win is a win, and the Broncos will hope to sustain that momentum when facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.