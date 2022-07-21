NFL World Reacts To The Buccaneers' Pro Bowl Signing

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly made a big move in free agency on Wednesday night.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bucs are signing two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Rudolph, who played for the Vikings from 2011-20 and the Giants in 2021, could be Tom Brady's replacement for Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay.

"Tom Brady has a new tight-end target in Tampa: Former Vikings’ and Giants’ veteran Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year contact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source," Schefter reports.

It's a big move for the Bucs, who lost Gronkowski to retirement earlier this summer.

While it's possible Gronk will return - his girlfriend seems to think he will - this move seems to indicate that the Bucs aren't counting on it.

"Nothing like catching passes from the goat!!!!!" one fan tweeted.

"Cameron Brate AND Kyle Rudolph? Best Te Duo we’ve ever had" another fan admitted.

The Buccaneers are coming off a disappointing playoff loss to the Rams, but they're looking to go deeper in 2022.