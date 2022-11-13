NFL World Reacts To The Bucs' Awful Trick Play

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What the heck was that, Tampa Bay?

The Bucs are leading the Seahawks, 14-3, in Sunday morning's game in Germany. But Byron Leftwich's bizarre playcall has opened up the door for the Seahawks.

What was this?

"Okay, what just happened?! 👀 Fournette was aiming for Brady, but @_Tariqwoolen intercepts it! #Seahawks," the NFL tweeted.

So...that was pretty dumb.

"Is Byron Leftwich ok????" one fan tweeted.

"if this was actually a good throw brady probably doesnt slip," another fan added.

"Look at this play. WTF," one fan added.

"Byron Leftwich has gone insane," another fan added on social media.

"We really wanted Byron Leftwich as our head coach lmfaoooooooo," one fan added.

The Bucs and the Seahawks are currently playing on NFL Network.