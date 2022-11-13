NFL World Reacts To The Bucs vs. Seahawks Result

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

German football fans were treated to a pretty fun game on Sunday morning.

The Bucs took down the Seahawks, 21-16, in front of thousands of screaming fans in Munich. Tampa Bay led from basically start to finish, though Seattle ended up making things interesting at the end.

But Tampa Bay will ultimately hold on, taking down Seattle, to improve to 5-5 on the season. The Seahawks, meanwhile, will drop to 6-4.

It was an impressive performance all around from Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Brady's impressive passes without an interception streak did come to an end, though.

Brady managed to exploit a hole in the Seahawks defense throughout the contest.

"Seahawks defense has been vulnerable vs play action all year. Brady 8/9 for 99 yards off it today," ESPN's Mina Kimes tweeted.

Most of the crowd is likely disappointed with the result, as they appeared to be pro-Seahawks.

The National Football League will be returning to Germany moving forward, too.

Hopefully we get more exciting games like the one played today.