NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals' Release News

The Arizona Cardinals are parting ways with a 2019 draft bust.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals released wide receiver Andy Isabella and signed center Billy Price off the practice squad.

Arizona selected Isabella over DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson, and Terry McLaurin with the No. 62 pick three years ago. The 5-foot-9 wideout has 33 catches for 447 receiving yards in 39 career games.

Isabella caught just two of five targets in limited snaps this season. It's a disappointing end to his Cardinals tenure, but the NFL world is already considering the 25-year-old's next stop.

Even with DeAndre Hopkins serving a six-game suspension, Isabella didn't earn meaningful reps behind Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch. Perhaps the UMass alum can get a clean slate with a new organization.

Plenty of teams should consider taking a low-risk flyer on a young playmaker with blazing speed. Perhaps a different offense can unlock the talent Arizona envisioned when drafting Isabella after he accrued 1,777 scrimmage yards in his senior season with the Minutemen.