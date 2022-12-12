NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Decision

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Carson Wentz is back with the Washington Commanders, but not as the team's starting quarterback.

Washington activated Wentz on Monday, but only for him to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup this week.

"Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

Wentz, who was traded from Indianapolis to Washington this offseason, will be the team's backup quarterback moving forward, barring an injury.

"I think I speak for all Commanders fan when I say we want Carson Wentz to start Sunday night!" one Giants fan tweeted.

"Good. Howell back to street clothes. Let’s hope there’s no reason for Carson to hit the field," one fan added.

"As if this matters, Heinicke is the whole reason this team is a possible playoff team. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!" one fan added on social media.

"If the Commanders go back to Wentz and miss the playoffs as a result… I would say anyone who had anything to do with that decision needs to be fired, but then I realized that would be perfectly on brand for that franchise," another fan added.

Fret not, though, Commanders fans. Wentz will definitely be serving as the backup moving forward.

Washington is set to take on New York this weekend.