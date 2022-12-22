NFL World Reacts To The Chase Young Announcement

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Saturday, for the first time in 2022, the Washington Commanders will have Chase Young in uniform and available.

Young, who has not played yet this season due to the ACL injury he suffered in November 2021, is "off the injury report and full go" for this weekend's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

It remains to be seen how much Young will be used against San Francisco, but his presence alone is enough to generate some buzz for what is a matchup with major NFC playoff implications

"Was it a game too late? Probably could have used him last game even if it were only a few plays made," one fan wondered on Twitter.

"Doubt the full go part," another said, theorizing Young will be on a pitch count.

"He about to make Mike McGlinchey look foolish," added a fan who is confident that Young will have an immediate impact.

"Well, s--t," said NFL podcast host and Niners fan Rob "Stats" Guerrera.

"I just seen someone say he was a bust on IG. Glad he’s back," chimed in another tweeter.

Before his injury in Week 10 of last season, it would have been even more foolish to suggest Young is a bust. Through his first 24 NFL games, he recorded 63 tackles, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown.

Washington (7-6-1) badly needs a win Saturday to keep pace in the NFC Wild Card hunt. We'll see if Young can help deliver it.