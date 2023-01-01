NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs Cheerleader Video

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders perform during the Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs NFL International Series Match at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most talented rosters in the National Football League, with several top players heading to the Pro Bowl.

You could say the same thing about their cheerleaders.

Kansas City announced this week which of their cheerleaders will be heading to the Pro Bowl.

"Jumping for “Joi” over our 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleader," the Chiefs announced.

Congrats to Joi!

"Graceful ballerina leap!" one fan wrote.

"I need the outfit…" one fan added.

"Fabulous and Congratulations! Maybe y'all could put her @ so people can find her on here?" another fan wrote.

"Congrats, Joi!!!!!! So excited for you!!!" one fan added.

"Maybe she could start as a wide receiver," another fan added on social media.

The Chiefs are currently taking on the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Denver is actually leading Kansas City, 17-13, late in the second half.