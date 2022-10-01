NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs Star Punishment News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Chiefs star Chris Jones has officially been hit with a punishment from the National Football League.

Saturday, the league announced that star defensive end Chris Jones has been fined for his inappropriate talk with Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

"The NFL fined #Chiefs DL Chris Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week. Officials said he used abusive language towards #Colts QB Matt Ryan," Tom Pelissero reports.

This does not come as a surprise. However, not everyone is happy with it.

"Chris most have said some heinous stuff lmao," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely ridiculous and ruining the game. Players been jawing at each other since the beginning. Stop this madness," another fan added.

"Flagged and fined for something no one, even the refs, even knows was said. Incredible," one fan added.

The refs know what was said, but they haven't released that language to the public.

It's possible we'll never know.