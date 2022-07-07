NFL World Reacts To The Colin Kaepernick Investment News

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

As Colin Kaepernick attempts an NFL comeback, the quarterback turned his attention to another sports league for a business venture.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kaepernick has invested in the BIG3 League. The three-on-three basketball league founded by Ice Cube was reportedly in danger of folding without Kaepernick's funding.

While many fans didn't realize the BIG3 was close to getting shut down, some were nevertheless relieved to see Kaepernick extend it a lifeline.

However, other NBA fans wanted different news when receiving a Twitter notifications from Charania. They weren't interested in anything other than a trade involving Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

Maybe Kaepernick can convince Irving to suit up for one of the BIG3's 12 teams if he's not moved to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Started in 2017, the BIG3 has featured several former NBA stars as players and coaches. Joe Johnson, Rashard Lewis, and Michael Beasley are among its most notable current players.

It will be interesting to see what role Kaepernick plays in keeping the league afloat.