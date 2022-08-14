NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career.

While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher.

Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions over the course of his NFL career.

"Concussions happen all the time," Favre told The Bubba Army radio show. "You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you're able to play -- that's a concussion."

"So, based on that, [I've suffered] thousands," he continued. "Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs ... but I was still able to play."

If that's true, hopefully Favre is doing everything he can to take care of his brain in retirement.

"He’s probably referring to micro-concussions which are when the brain impacts the skull without any major signs of a concussion yet they still damage the brain over time. It’s believed a player can suffer over 1000 in a single season," one fan wrote.

"Bret was a high-volume player who played wide open all the time and in his latter years you could tell something was wrong with him, not physically, but in his demeanor, attitude, and the far-away look in his eyes! One of the Greatest Players at QB in Football in history," another fan added.

"Brett had close to 11k attempts through the 90's and 2000s NFL getting sacked over 500 times so he might be right," one fan added on social media.

Stay healthy, Brett.