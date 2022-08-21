NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Hollywood Brown News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Wide Receiver Marquise Brown #15 of the Baltimore Ravens trades jerseys with quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals after the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

It's safe to say that the Arizona Cardinals are right to be concerned with the behavior of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Earlier this year, Brown was arrested for speeding, though that wasn't his first run-in with the law.

According to TMZ Sports, Brown had been ticketed just weeks prior to his arrest.

"TMZ Sports has learned Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was ticketed for going 71 MPH in a 50 zone just weeks before he was arrested for allegedly going 126 MPH in a 65," TMZ Sports reports.

That's not good.

"Speed on and off the field," one fan wrote.

"I mean he’s slowing down," another fan wrote.

"Step in the right direction. Baby steps!" another fan joked.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted he was concerned about Brown.

"Obviously he knows he's got to be better than that and he will be moving forward," Kingsbury told reporters.

The Cardinals are set to open their 2022 regular season in three weeks.