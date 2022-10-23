NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ja'Marr Chase News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before a game against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals had a heck of a first half on Sunday, with Joe Burrow throwing for more than 300 yards.

However, the team is currently holding its collective breath on Sunday afternoon.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase came up short on a route and he's being looked at by trainers.

"Oh man. Ja'Mar Chase pulled up while running a route. He's getting looked at by the trainers now on the sideline," ESPN's Field Yates reported.

Hopefully it's nothing serious, because that would be a massive loss for the Bengals.

"This is scary," one fan wrote.

"NO NO NO," another fan added.

"Lets hope it’s just a cramp," another fan wrote on social media.

"Dude, so many people getting hurt this today wtf," another fan added on Twitter.

The Bengals are leading the Falcons, 28-17, on Sunday afternoon.