NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Joe Burrow News

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

As the discourse surrounding head injuries and concussions in the National Football League grows, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had an honest - but concerning - admission earlier this week.

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft out of LSU, revealed that he's blacked out and failed to remember some games during his football career due to head blows.

Like it or not, Burrow says this is just part of the game.

"Joe Burrow Reveals He's Played Through Concussions And Has Blacked Out During Multiple Games," Barstool Sports tweeted.

Burrow didn't hold back.

"I've never had any lasting effects from a concussion. I've been hit and forgot the rest of the game before. That's happened a couple of times, but I've never had one where I have headaches for like a week, and I have symptoms of concussion after the game. Like I said, I've had some where I don't remember the second half, or I don't remember the entire game, or I know that I got a little dizzy at one point, but nothing long-lasting," he told Colin Cowherd.

"[...] You can make all the rules you want to make the game as safe as you possibly can, but [...] you have 300-pound men running 20 miles an hour trying to take your head off while you're standing still trying to ignore it and find receivers that are open. [...] Part of what we signed up for. You're gonna have head injuries. You're gonna tear your ACL. You're gonna break your arm. That's the game that we play, that's the life that we live and we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."

Still, that's pretty concerning news.

"Played thru multiple concussions and risked his life in the process. This is an example of what athletes at any age should NEVER do," one fan wrote.

"Irresponsible from Joe Burrow. For him to say he doesn’t have any “lasting effects”……be careful Joe. I have no issue with him being transparent if he didn’t DISMISS the danger of them. Love watching him play hope he has continued health," one fan added.

Hopefully Burrow is right and he doesn't have any long-lasting effects of concussions.

Still, this is concerning to hear.