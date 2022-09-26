NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Mac Jones News

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots could be without Mac Jones moving forward.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are fearing a high-ankle sprain and/or ligament damage for their starting quarterback.

Jones had to be helped into the locker room following Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He was reportedly screaming in pain following the injury.

It doesn't sound good.

"Patriots’ QB Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during today’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, per source. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury," Adam Schefter reports.

Fans are concerned.

"PLEASEEEEEEE don’t let it be serve, sit out the Packers game and let him be fine for the Lions game. That’s all I ask," one fan wrote.

"Still not good but this was best case scenario," another fan added.

"High ankle sprain? I thought for sure they were going to have to amputate," one fan added.

The Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season.