NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Big Roster Move

The Dallas Cowboys are poised to bolster their offense this month.

Per multiple reports, Tyron Smith will return to practice Wednesday. That would begin his 21-day window to practice with the team before they must activate him from the injured reserve.

The All-Pro left tackle has missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a severe hamstring injury during the preseason.

Fans are excited for Smith to rejoin the team's offensive line for a Super Bowl run.

Without the eight-time Pro Bowler, rookie Tyler Smith has played commendably at left tackle. However, owner Jerry Jones previously said the older Smith would return at left tackle with this year's first-round pick moving to left guard.

The Cowboys are now 9-3 with the NFL's best point differential (127) following Sunday night's 54-19 blowout over the Indianapolis Colts. A healthy Tyron Smith makes an even more dangerous title contender.

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, the typically optimistic Jones wouldn't rule out the 31-year-old returning for Sunday's game against the 1-10-1 Houston Texans. However, the Cowboys are probably more focused on getting Smith back in time for a huge Week 16 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.