NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys Cheerleader Video

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys haven't given their fan base much to cheer about on Sunday.

Dallas has been getting crushed by Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. The game is meaningless - Philadelphia is going to beat New York, winning the division and locking the Cowboys into the No. 5 seed - but it's not an encouraging sign heading into the postseason.

Still, the Cowboys cheerleaders are there for you, Dallas fans.

Cowboys fans are enjoying their cheerleaders, at least.

"Go Cowboys!!! ✭" one fan wrote.

"Glad TCU alumna KayDianna is featured in this clip. Hope she has fun watching the game tomorrow," one fan added.

"you ALWAYS kill it at litehouse!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥" one fan added.

"I hope KayDianna ends up at point one day! Her energy is magnetic!" one fan added.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will drop to 12-5 on the season with the loss on Sunday.