NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys Cheerleader Video
The Dallas Cowboys haven't given their fan base much to cheer about on Sunday.
Dallas has been getting crushed by Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. The game is meaningless - Philadelphia is going to beat New York, winning the division and locking the Cowboys into the No. 5 seed - but it's not an encouraging sign heading into the postseason.
Still, the Cowboys cheerleaders are there for you, Dallas fans.
Cowboys fans are enjoying their cheerleaders, at least.
"Go Cowboys!!! ✭" one fan wrote.
"Glad TCU alumna KayDianna is featured in this clip. Hope she has fun watching the game tomorrow," one fan added.
"you ALWAYS kill it at litehouse!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥" one fan added.
"I hope KayDianna ends up at point one day! Her energy is magnetic!" one fan added.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, will drop to 12-5 on the season with the loss on Sunday.