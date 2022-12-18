NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Concerning Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys suffered another potentially significant injury Sunday.

Leighton Vander Esch left their Week 15 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars early with a neck injury and did not return. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy admitted he's worried about the Pro Bowl linebacker.

"I'm concerned, obviously," McCarthy said after the game. "I think everybody is concerned based on his history. Miss him? Look at the way he played last week. He was a huge factor."

Cowboys fans are also concerned given Vander Esch's history of neck injuries.

Vander Esch missed seven games of his rookie season with a pinched nerve in his neck. He sat out seven more games in 2019 after undergoing neck surgery.

The former first-round pick collected a season-high 14 of his 90 tackles in last weekend's win over the Houston Texans. He was poised to play the most snaps of an NFL career derailed by injuries.

Dallas missed Vander Esch in Sunday's 40-34 loss at Jacksonville. Since the Cowboys are likely headed to a wild-card spot, they can set their sights on hoping he's healthy for the playoffs.