NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Trade News

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys added an imposing force to their defensive line.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. Tom Pelissero reported that Dallas gave a 2023 sixth-round pick for Hankins and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

The 6'3", 340-pound Hankins joins the Cowboys with one clear purpose: stop the run. Fans are happy to see him clog their defense's interior.

Hankins has recorded 366 tackles and 14.5 sacks over his 10-year NFL career, which started with the New York Giants. He started every game for the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, but his role diminished this season.

After missing two games, Hankins played just 12 snaps in Sunday's 38-20 victory over the Houston Texans.

Dallas has allowed the league's second-fewest points and fourth-fewest passing yards, but opponents have averaged a healthy 4.5 yards per carry against the No. 20 rushing defense. Hankins can fill a pressing need on early downs and short-yardage situations.

His arrival is especially timely when looking ahead to the Cowboys' upcoming opponents. They're scheduled to face Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, and Derrick Henry in November and December.