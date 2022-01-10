The NFL’s infamous ‘Black Monday’ is not messing around this year.
Three NFL head coaches have gotten the boot so far today, and we haven’t even reached the afternoon. Matt Nagy is out in Chicago. The Vikings parted ways with Mike Zimmer. And the Dolphins moved on from Brian Flores.
That’s a total of three firings within the NFL today – and technically four within the past 24 hours. The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday.
Black Mondays tend to be either quiet or messy. Today’s the latter. Four head coaches have gotten the axe. The number could grow at any given moment.
“Wow. Surprise of the morning. Black Monday has no mercy,” one fan said in response to the Flores news. “He has to get a new job.”
Wow. Surprise of the morning. Black Monday has no mercy. He has to get a new job https://t.co/ZaH7UvCqZz
— Dan Zumpano (@Danny_RedHot) January 10, 2022
“And now add Matt Nagy to the list,” wrote NFL insider Jay Glazer. “Black Monday firings in full swing.”
And now add Matt Nagy to the list. Black Monday firings in full swing
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 10, 2022
“Black Monday couldn’t even wait for us to have our morning coffee…sheesh,” a fan said.
Black Monday couldn't even wait for us to have our morning coffee…sheesh https://t.co/6fG2JveNui
— Buck Reising (@BuckReising) January 10, 2022
A few New York Giants fans are starting to get concerned that Joe Judge hasn’t been fired yet.
“Joe Judge should’ve been gone Sunday afternoon immediately after the Bears loss,” a fan said. “Why is he still employed at 10:23am on Black Monday.”
Joe Judge should’ve been gone Sunday afternoon immediately after the Bears loss. Why is he still employed at 10:23am on Black Monday.
— NYG_PETE (@nyg_pete) January 10, 2022
It’s entirely plausible the NFL’s Black Monday is just getting started.
Four NFL head coaches have gotten the boot. Who’s next?