The NFL’s infamous ‘Black Monday’ is not messing around this year.

Three NFL head coaches have gotten the boot so far today, and we haven’t even reached the afternoon. Matt Nagy is out in Chicago. The Vikings parted ways with Mike Zimmer. And the Dolphins moved on from Brian Flores.

That’s a total of three firings within the NFL today – and technically four within the past 24 hours. The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday.

Black Mondays tend to be either quiet or messy. Today’s the latter. Four head coaches have gotten the axe. The number could grow at any given moment.

"Wow. Surprise of the morning. Black Monday has no mercy," one fan said in response to the Flores news. "He has to get a new job."