NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Trey Lance News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers talk to each other on the sidelines before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Trey Lance's season is reportedly over.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers quarterback suffered a likely season-ending injury against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Lance had to be carted off the field with an ankle injury. It didn't look good.

Now, Lance is reportedly going to be out for a while, likely the entire season.

"Just absolutely sucks for Trey Lance," one fan wrote.

"& this is why Jimmy G staying with the Niners was a very wise decision for both parties..the injury bug can strike at any time & who better to turn to than a veteran QB who knows your system & the personnel," one fan added.

"Awful new for this young man. My concern—the impact this has legit long term—he will go about 3 years without playing extended football…just awful man praying for him!" ESPN's Dan Orlovksy wrote.

Our thoughts are with Lance moving forward this season.