NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Decision News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott isn't going to play on Sunday against the Rams and it sounds like the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will miss next weekend's big game, too.

The Cowboys appear to have decided that Prescott still isn't ready to play, both this Sunday against the Rams and next Sunday against the Eagles.

"It looks like it's going to be another week for #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. He's not ruled out vs. the #Eagles... but he's a longshot," Ian Rapoport reports.

It sounds like the Cowboys have decided to play things safe with their star quarterback. At 3-1 on the season, that's probably the right move.

Still, the Cowboys will miss Prescott, especially next week against the division rival Eagles.

"This is why today’s game is really big, gotta beat Rams because its hard to see them winning in Philly w/out Dak," one fan wrote.

"Shouldn’t even consider it till Rush loses," another fan added.

"Figured Detroit was the date this whole time. Philly always seemed unrealistic imo," one fan added.

"Cooper Rush Time; Cowboys win 20-17," one fan added.

The Cowboys and the Rams, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.