NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Pregame News

Dak Prescott is back and he's clearly anxious to get going again.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback reportedly arrived to AT&T Stadium at least four hours before the noon local time kickoff on Sunday morning.

Prescott and the Cowboys are set to take on the Lions at home on Sunday.

"Dak Prescott arrived at ⁦ @ATTStadium ⁩ at least four hours before kickoff and has begun his pregame warmup routine," ESPN's Ed Werder reports.

It's certainly exciting to see Prescott back on the field, ready to go on Sunday morning.

"He’s baaaaaaack," ESPN's Laura Rutledge tweeted.

"Revenge tour," another fan predicted.

Prescott is making his return against a team that he's dominated throughout his career, too.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.