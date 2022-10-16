NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Pregame Video

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts as he warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

However, Prescott is getting some work in before kickoff.

The Cowboys star quarterback has been testing out his thumb, which is recovering from surgery, on the field in Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

Prescott is reportedly looking pretty good.

"Dak Prescott pregame throwing session, coming right at ya," Mike Garafolo tweeted.

Prescott could return as early as next week against the Detroit Lions.

"Dak could play but due to how the season has gone we can afford to rest him .. they gonna be mad," one fan wrote.

"And he’s not playing because??" another fan added.

"I’ve seen enough SUIT UP," one fan added.

ESPN's Todd Archer had more details.

"Dak Prescott taking snaps and throwing passes in pregame warmups. QB coach Doug Nussmeier working through a script as Prescott throws to WRs and TEs. Mike McCarthy, Will McClay watching in background," he tweeted.

The Cowboys and the Eagles, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.