NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Return News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is set to make his return.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who's missed his team's past five games, is planning on returning this weekend against the Detroit Lions.

Prescott has been out for the past month-plus with a hand injury. Cooper Rush has led the team to a 4-2 record in his absence.

“Yeah, for sure. That’s my plan," Prescott said of playing against the Lions.

Cowboys fans are ready for him to be back.

"My QB is coming back," one fan wrote.

"Dak not playing against a stout defense like the Eagles was smart. By him returning against the Detroit Lions who has a last place defense he has the opportunity to get in rhythm," another fan added.

"Let's Roll 4 excited to see you out there again," one fan added on social media.

Cowboys players are excited, too.

The Cowboys and the Lions are set to meet on Sunday.