NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Workout Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott will try to take the Dallas Cowboys to another level this season.

After finishing the 2021 season atop the NFL leaderboard in total yards and points scored, Dallas swiftly got booted from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. America's Team has yet to reach the NFC Championship Game since winning the Super Bowl 26 years ago.

Perhaps that will change during the 2022 campaign.

Via The Athletic's Jon Machota, Prescott posted a photo with Cowboys teammates CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Dalton Schultz, and Sean McKeon at the University of Miami. The shirtless quarterback is front and center, showing off a lean physique.

Onlookers are taking Prescott's conditioning as a positive early sign.

After signing a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason, Prescott threw a career-high 37 passing touchdowns last season. He's cemented his place among the NFL's top signal-callers, but fans will now want to see more postseason success under his leadership.

Prescott looks dedicated to making his seventh NFL season a successful one for Dallas.