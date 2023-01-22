NFL World Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Announcement

Damar Hamlin/Twitter.

The Buffalo Bills will reportedly have a very special guest in attendance on Sunday.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reports that Damar Hamlin is currently in the Bills locker room.

"I’m told Damar Hamlin is currently in the Bills locker room," she reported on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the decision on Sunday.

"Great to see!!!! Looks like Damar Hamlin will be at today's Bengals/Bills #DivisionalRound game today in Buffalo!!!!" one fan wrote.

"What I tell y’all," one fan added.

"Guess we're betting Bills 1H," another fan wrote on social media.

"Guaranteed bills touchdown on opening drive. Place bets now," one fan added.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: The scoreboard depicts a message of support for Damar Hamlin during the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Bills and the Bengals are set to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T.