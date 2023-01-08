NFL World Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Contract News

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly made an important decision on Damar Hamlin's contract.

Despite Hamlin being put on the Injured Reserve, he will be getting all of his money.

"Damar Hamlin’s 4-year, $3.64M contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he lands on Injured Reserve. This week, he was placed on IR. However, sources say Buffalo has worked out an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA to pay him in full," Ian Rapoport reported.

"Damar Hamlin was set to earn $825K in 2022. His split rate if he's on Injured Reserve is $455K. Placed on IR this week, that's a difference of $20,555.56. Buffalo worked it out so he'll receive the whole thing, even though he's not on the active roster."

Well done, Buffalo.

"I knew the NFL was cold but that clause is ridiculous, especially as the player has no input as to whether he is put on IR or not," one fan wrote.

"NFL needs fully guaranteed contracts," one fan added.

"I was today years old when I found out that some players don’t get full salary when on IR," another fan wrote.

"Man that franchise gets a lot of things right," another fan added.

The NFL world continues to be encouraged by Hamlin's recovery from his scary collapse.