NFL World Reacts To The Davante Adams Postgame News

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Davante Adams is still waiting to hear on the NFL's punishment for his postgame incident with a photographer at the Chiefs stadium earlier this month.

In the meantime, the Raiders wide receiver is going to be extra careful running off the field.

On Sunday, following the Raiders' win over the Texans, Adams made sure to look both ways before exiting the field.

"Davante Adams had to double check if the path was really clear this time when leaving the field," Logan Reever tweeted.

The postgame moment has gone viral.

"I see he was in a better mood this week," one fan tweeted.

"LMAO!!! Better safe, than sorry," another fan added.

"Life is 10% what happens and 90% how you react to it. learn from your mistakes and be great this week," another fan wrote on social media.

Adams shoved a photographer as he was leaving the field at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month. The photographer ran in front of Adams as he was leaving the field.

The Raiders, meanwhile, improved to 2-4 on the season with Sunday's win over the Texans.