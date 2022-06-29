NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Punishment Rumor

Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot is as plugged in as any reporter in the business, and on Wednesday, the veteran reporter took some time to dispel one of the rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson's possible punishment.

"It's not true that the NFL would likely accept a 6-8 game suspension for Deshaun Watson if that's what Sue L. Robinson [hands down]," Cabot shared, citing a league source.

The rumor stems from an Associated Press report in which Rob Maaddi said he was told that while the NFL would push for an indefinite suspension, the league also wants to avoid an appeals process - "So the league is more likely to abide by Sue Robinson’s ruling if she came back with roughly a half-season ban."

The football world reacted to the various rumors on social media.

"NFL didn’t want that AP leak out there after day 1, I see," tweeted Offseason Chopz.

"Here we go," another user replied. "The hearing is ongoing as we speak and the NFL insists on playing it out publicly. Why even have an arbitrator. The $40 million per year dictator Goodell is stomping his feet now."

"Just tell us already," cried a Cleveland fan.

"PR wars continue," laughed another.

"My guess? tweeted WKYC's Tyler Carey. "My guess? Watson refuses to accept a 1-year suspension settlement (partly at the urging of the NFLPA), so the NFL then suspends him indefinitely & lets the appeal process play out. This is about to get messy in a whole new way..."

A decision on Watson's punishment is reportedly "multiple days" away. He's still dealing with several open civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct involving female masseuses.