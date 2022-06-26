NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Suspension Rumors

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the NFL is reportedly pushing for an indefinite suspension of Deshaun Watson that will be no shorter than one year.

While Watson is not facing criminal charges for his sexual misconduct allegations, he could still face serious punishment from the National Football League.

"The NFL is preparing to argue quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended indefinitely—and for no shorter than one year—with his hearing set to begin in the coming days," the Wall Street Journal reports.

Of course, that would be a monumental blow to the Browns' chances in 2022.

However, many would likely argue that Watson is deserving of such a punishment.

This could be a big week for Watson and his team. Many believe that the NFL will make a ruling before training camp next month.

