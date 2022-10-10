NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson, Texans News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Well done, Houston.

On Monday, the Texans ownership announced a jersey swap-in plan, letting fans with Deshaun Watson No. 4 uniforms trade them in for a new jersey.

"It’s here. Fans asked. Mr. McNair delivered," the Texans announced on Monday.

From the team:

Jerseys can be exchanged Monday, Oct. 10 – Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium.

Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange include Texans players originally acquired during the 2017 – 2021 seasons who are no longer on the Texans' roster.

Fans may exchange a Game, Limited or Elite jersey to receive 44% off a new jersey of the same style. Fans may also choose to exchange a Limited or Elite jersey for a Game jersey.

Watson, who was traded from Houston to Cleveland, isn't mentioned by name. However, it's clear that this is mostly about him.

"My kind of petty," one fan wrote.

"you don't get to pat yourself on the back for asking fans to pay more money to trade in their deshaun watson jersey," another fan wrote.

"We'll exchange your old deshaun watson jersey if you do us a solid and try to forget that we enabled his behavior for his entire tenure here," one fan added.

Watson, meanwhile, returned to the Browns facility on Monday. However, he's still only about halfway through his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct.