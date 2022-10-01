NFL World Reacts To The Disturbing Antonio Brown Video

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

On Saturday morning, a video of Brown exposing himself to guests at a hotel surfaced on social media. This incident apparently took place on May 14 at the Armani Hotel Dubai.

In the video, Brown is seen flashing his bare buttocks in a woman's face. She tried to laugh it off at first, but by the end of the video you can see her swimming away from him.

There's another clip where Brown tries to tie a scarf around the woman. Thankfully. she was able to escape that situation.

NFL fans are stunned by how terrible this video is. Brown's antics aren't funny at all.

"Yeah he lost it," one fan responded to the video.

"How is that man not in jail," one person tweeted.

"Antonio Brown sexually assaults visibly uncomfortable woman and then exposes his penis to multiple guests****** I mean seriously did you guys even watch the video? He grabbed her and threw her back down in the water. No wonder she went in to the hotel crying. What a sick pervert," another person wrote on Twitter.

Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly after this incident occurred. The hotel received other complaints about Brown's antics during his stay.

At this point in his career, Brown is considered a rapper. He last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.