NFL World Reacts To The DK Metcalf Postgame News

D.K. Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a pretty big scare on Sunday afternoon, when he was removed from the win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury.

Hopefully, the star wide receiver will have avoided anything serious.

"Pete Carroll told reporters that the initial X-rays on DK Metcalf’s knee were negative and the Seahawks’ standout WR will undergo further testing after the team returns to Seattle," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

An MRI likely awaits, though.

NFL fans are hoping for the best for the Seahawks star.

"Please be okay," one fan wrote.

"Could be an ACL tear for DK Metcalf. Could be a paper cut. Pete Carroll won’t know until an MRI is done," one fan added.

"Shouldn’t he be getting an MRI? X-rays in knee injuries don’t seem very useful since breaking a bone is rare for the knee," another fan added.

"Worth noting he sounded sad saying it. Not upbeat like "maybe he's okay!" or anything optimistic," one fan wrote.

Next week's Giants vs. Seahawks game should be a fun one.