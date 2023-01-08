NFL World Reacts To The Dolphins Cheerleader Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: A Miami Dolphins cheerleader cheers during the game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have one of the biggest games of the Week 18 slate on Sunday.

Miami, needing a win to get into the playoffs, is taking on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of kickoff, Miami's cheerleaders have gone viral on Instagram. The Dolphins cheerleaders are ready for the final home game of the 2022-23 season.

"Verified Who's ready for our 1st @miamidolphins home game of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣?! See you at @hardrockstadium 🔜! #FinsUp," they wrote.

The fan base is excited, as well.

"Awesome ladies ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote.

"Have Fun," one fan added.

"so so grateful for this team!" one fan added.

"Love you all so much!! 😍" one fan added.

It should be a fun time on Sunday.

Kickoff between the Dolphins and the Jets is set for 1 p.m. E.T.