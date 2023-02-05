NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 05: Doug Williams participates in the Bing World Champion Quarterback Panel moderated by ESPN's Mike Tirico at the ESPN NEXT Experience on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Bing)

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man.

This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making NFL history, too, as the first Black quarterbacks to start against each other in the Super Bowl.

Williams admitted to TMZ Sports that he cried when the game was set.

"I had tears of joy in my eye because I had an opportunity to witness this," he said.

NFL fans can appreciate it.

"A gem in what is otherwise, every year, the crappiest week in football journalism," one fan wrote.

"I’m happy for Hurts and Mahomes, but don’t forget that the great talents around them make this possible. There are several Super Bowl capable quarterbacks, but they don’t have a solid team," one fan added.

"That’s a bit of a stretch. But happy for all. Great athletes earned the right to play in the SB. Land of Opportunity!" one fan added.

Mahomes and Hurts will square off in the Super Bowl next Sunday night.