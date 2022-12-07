NFL World Reacts To The Eagles Cheerleader Photo

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 2: Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders dance during the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 2, 2006 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Packers 31-9. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images) Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

It's been good to be a member of the Philadelphia Eagles this season. It's been pretty good to be a member of the Eagles cheerleading team, too.

The Eagles topped the Titans over the weekend, improving on their impressive mark this year.

Off the field, the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders went viral, posing with some notable fans.

"Armani White was in the house for the Titans matchup, reppin' his hometown team!" the Eagles cheerleaders wrote.

Fans were impressed.

"🏆🏆🏆🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

"Woo woo 🙌🙌🙌," another fan added.

"Ayeeee!!! Winning Season 😇🦅," another fan wrote on social media.

"Look forward to meeting you all in January," another fan added on Instagram.

The Eagles could be poised for a pretty deep run come January. Philadelphia is looking like the favorite to win it all right now.