NFL World Reacts To The Eagles Cheerleader Video

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 2: Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders dance during the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 2, 2006 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Packers 31-9. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images) Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will be sending a lot of players to the Pro Bowl this year (unless they're still alive in the playoffs, that is).

Philadelphia is sending a notable cheerleader, too.

The Eagles announced on Sunday their cheerleader representative for the annual Pro Bowl game.

"Give #EaglesCheerSavannah her flowers for being named to the #EaglesCheer Pro Bowl 💐👏," they announced.

Eagles fans are showing their support in a big way.

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 18: The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders perform during the game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 18, 2005 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 49ers won 49-3. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Eagles are set to take on the Giants in the final game of the regular season on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.