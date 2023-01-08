NFL World Reacts To The Eagles Cheerleader Video
The Philadelphia Eagles will be sending a lot of players to the Pro Bowl this year (unless they're still alive in the playoffs, that is).
Philadelphia is sending a notable cheerleader, too.
The Eagles announced on Sunday their cheerleader representative for the annual Pro Bowl game.
"Give #EaglesCheerSavannah her flowers for being named to the #EaglesCheer Pro Bowl 💐👏," they announced.
Eagles fans are showing their support in a big way.
"Go Savy 😍❤️🙌," one fan wrote.
"FlyEaglesFly #1 🦅," another fan added.
"Congratulations 👏," one fan added on social media.
"Congratulations Sav!!!!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌," one fan added.
"Way to Go Savannah❤️❤️❤️❤️🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅," one fan added on social media.
The Eagles are set to take on the Giants in the final game of the regular season on Sunday.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.