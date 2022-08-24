NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Titans Trade

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ugo Amadi's time with the Philadelphia Eagles didn't last long.

The Eagles acquired the safety from the Seattle Seahawks last week in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. On Wednesday, they flipped him again.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is sending Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for late draft picks in 2024.

While it's strange seeing a player traded twice in 10 days, Eagles fans like the end result. General manager Howie Roseman essentially turned Arcega-Whiteside, a floundering young wideout unlikely to make the team after tallying two catches last year, into draft picks.

On the other end, the Titans land a safety who played all 17 games for Seattle last season. Amadi is also a Tennessee native who went to Overton High School in Nashville.

The Titans are Amadi's third team in two weeks, but he could stick around and make their 53-man roster.

Hopefully Amadi can view his odd training camp from a glass-half-full perspective. While two teams got rid of him this month, two teams also decided to acquire him.