NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Titans Trade
Ugo Amadi's time with the Philadelphia Eagles didn't last long.
The Eagles acquired the safety from the Seattle Seahawks last week in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. On Wednesday, they flipped him again.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is sending Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for late draft picks in 2024.
While it's strange seeing a player traded twice in 10 days, Eagles fans like the end result. General manager Howie Roseman essentially turned Arcega-Whiteside, a floundering young wideout unlikely to make the team after tallying two catches last year, into draft picks.
On the other end, the Titans land a safety who played all 17 games for Seattle last season. Amadi is also a Tennessee native who went to Overton High School in Nashville.
The Titans are Amadi's third team in two weeks, but he could stick around and make their 53-man roster.
Hopefully Amadi can view his odd training camp from a glass-half-full perspective. While two teams got rid of him this month, two teams also decided to acquire him.