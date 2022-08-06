NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off.

The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week.

It looks like she had a great time.

"I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for my @wearbyea team that makes me look like one! Can’t wait for you to see all our new gear! @cnaselli @meredithbaraf @thefenster @alyssafgreene @josetonydiaz @hvoron @nickkova @fanatics," she said on Instagram.

Fans are loving the Erin Andrews video.

"CUuuuteeeeeeeee in your voice," said Constance Schwartz.

"YAY!!!!! I love your @wearbyea," wrote Denise Austin.

"Not a model, but a role model for sure!! Keep on rocking Erin!" a fan wrote.

Erin Andrews is a model now, but not for long.

She'll resume working for FOX when the 2022 NFL season commences next month. We can't wait.