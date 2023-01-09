NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks.
Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game.
A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media.
"Love meeting this sweet baby!" she tweeted.
Now that's adorable, isn't it?
"Looks like a dog you could use at the house Erin," one fan wrote.
"You dropped this queen," one fan added.
"Don't make Howie jealous! Wash that scent off before you get home!!" one fan added.
"Dogs in jerseys will forever be the cutest things ever," another fan wrote.
The Commanders, meanwhile, ended up beating the Cowboys, to finish the season with a victory.