NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews looks on during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 4, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game.

Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down a pass trended across social media platforms.

"Gardner Minshew hits a wide open @ErinAndrews," one fan joked on social media.

Andrews responded: "I married a hockey player. Hit it with my wrist and move on. Hot."

NFL fans appreciated the effort.

"hockey tough!!" one fan wrote.

"You’re my favorite sideline reporter! Happy Holidays!" one fan added.

"Erin Andrews has just entered the blue tent. Questionable to return," one fan joked.

"And that's why you're a defensive back!" another fan added on social media.

"That girl got moves!!! Cat like reflexes," one fan added on social media.

Happy holidays, Erin.