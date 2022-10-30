NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast.

Will the answer surprise you?

It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host.

Fans need to know what Kelce is wearing.

"Share the cologne with the class lol," one fan wrote.

"Please tell us the cologne when you find out!!" another fan added on social media.

"What is the cologne??? We all need to know," one fan added on Instagram.

"Whatever cologne it is - I’m pretty sure I have it," one fan joked on social media.

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

Spill the cologne news, Travis...