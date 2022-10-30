NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast.
Will the answer surprise you?
It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host.
Fans need to know what Kelce is wearing.
"Share the cologne with the class lol," one fan wrote.
"Please tell us the cologne when you find out!!" another fan added on social media.
"What is the cologne??? We all need to know," one fan added on Instagram.
"Whatever cologne it is - I’m pretty sure I have it," one fan joked on social media.
Spill the cologne news, Travis...