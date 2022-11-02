NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Workout Photos

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is known for her coverage of the National Football League, but the former college dancer is a pretty good athlete herself, too.

The FOX NFL sideline reporter recently shared some health and wellness photos on Instagram.

Andrews has partnered with a notable brand to promote a healthier and more active life.

"While this is one of my busiest times of the year, I still prioritize my nutrition by being active outside to enjoy the beautiful weather. Getting outdoors daily helps me think clearer, sleep better, improve my mood, and Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein is one of my favorite sources of high-quality protein before or after my workout," she wrote.

Andrews, who is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll, shared some fun pictures on Instagram.

NFL fans took to social media to weigh in on Andrews' social media post.

"Incredibly 🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

"Go Erin , go !👌," one fan added.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another fan wrote on social media.

"Cutieeee," her podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, wrote on social media.

Andrews, who's covered the NFL for roughly a decade-plus, will be back on the sideline this weekend.