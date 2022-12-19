NFL World Reacts To The ESPN Reporter Controversy

ESPN's Get Up!

Social media is stirring on Monday, following a viral video from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room on Sunday.

Bucs running back Gio Bernard had a tense interaction with some reporters on Sunday. Bernard was involved in a critical botched fake punt attempt in the loss to the Bengals.

"Bucs running back Giovani Bernard didn’t want to talk to the media about what happened on the botched fake punt. Here’s that interaction. Note: As reporters, it is our job to seek clarity on what happened, especially on the most pivotal play of a game," ESPN's Jenna Laine tweeted.

The clip has gone viral, with many in the sports world weighing in.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was among those who weighed in on the video.

"Giovani handled this like a true pro," he tweeted.

"Entitlement in this world has gone to another level. Media believes they are responsible for the popularity of the game."

Postgame locker room scrums can be a wild scene, so it's fair to have some sympathy for all involved here.

Still, the clip is very much going viral.

Laine, meanwhile, has clapped back at her critics.

"Since some are unfamiliar with player access and how it works here…Giovani said, “Oh now you guys want to talk to me.” Players on IR don’t speak to the media. Even players who aren’t on IR but are injured don’t talk until they’re close to playing. I was pointing that out to him," she said.

"Every player this year who has made some type of in-game mistake has spoken about it without issue. In a team that has had communication problems all year, the No. 1 thing we wanted to know was, ‘Did he get the call that it was a trick play?’ We can’t just go off of what we see.."

Is anyone at fault here?