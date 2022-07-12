NFL World Reacts To The 'Fake' Jalen Hurts News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A.J. Brown won't stand by as Jalen Hurts' credibility gets questioned.

Philadelphia Eagles insider Derrick Gunn alleged on the Sports Take podcast that the team is "not very comfortable" with Hurts as the starter. He reportedly put his credentials into doubt during a 10-play practice run consisting of four incompletions, three sacks, and three interceptions.

Brown categorically denied this "fake" claim, lamenting the fact that everyone will "tweet and believe anything." Mocking what he considered an absurd notion of a quarterback getting sacked (multiple times) during a seven-on-seven drill, the new Eagles wideout joked that he caught three touchdowns during another single series.

That's not all. This eventful drive also featured bickering between former Eagles Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens and an appearance from Vince Papale, the inspiration for Invincible.

Philly sports fans can be tough to win over (has anyone ever mentioned the time they booed Santa Claus?), but Brown appeared to quickly do so with one funny Twitter post.

Brown jammed jokes and Eagles lore into one missive while defending his quarterback. All in all, a great opening impression from the former Tennessee Titans star.

Whether or not there's any validity to the report, Brown has his new teammate's back.